Tips and analysis ahead of Tuesday's meeting at Doncaster

Doncaster Races. Photo: Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images

The action gets underway at the track at 12.05pm and concludes at 3.50pm.

The ground is currently Good to Soft, Soft in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day on Town Moor.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. For more racing tips, head to Betfair.

12.05pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Vinnie’s Getaway is an interesting contender judged on the pick of his best efforts but Immortal Fame comes into the race on the back of a smooth win at Uttoxeter in December and despite a 9lb higher mark, he looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Immortal Fame

12.35pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Akentrick is an interesting runner judged on a good second at Musselburgh in December but preference is Canastero to continue the fine run of Philip Hobbs who chases an eighth winner in the last two weeks. Only fifth at Ludlow last time out, he is better than he showed there and open to more improvement.

Selection: Canastero

1.05pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 4f)

Wonderwall was a good second at Newbury in December and remains open to plenty of improvement. However, preference is for City Chief who finished a good second at Ascot in December and looks sure to build on that effort.

Selection: City Chief

1.40pm Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

A fascinating event. Our Power scored in good style last time out and is towards the top of the shortlist with Beakstown and Gallyhilll, whilst Champangesuprover may build on his third last time out. However, The Golden Rebel is already a course and distance winner this season and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the weights for his win here in December.

Selection: The Golden Rebel

2.15pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Mariko De Vassy is open to any amount of improvement given he was still in pitching when falling at the second-last at Huntingdon but Russian Ruler stayed on strongly to score at Warwick over a stable companion who has since won over hurdles in a Warwick bumper last year and he looks a fascinating player.

Selection: Russian Ruler

2.50pm Handicap Chase (3m 2f)

Top-weight Muckamore is a leading player along with On Call who is a danger despite being pulled-up last time out. However, the unexposed Bretney was a smooth six and a half-length winner at Uttoxeter in December and there looks to be plenty more to come from the unexposed seven-year-old.

Selection: Bretney

3.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Peejaybee ran a race full of promise when third in a novice hurdle at Huntingdon in December and an opening mark of 120 looks workable. However, Come On Gruff impressed when winning at Uttoxeter and looks open to defying an opening mark of 115.

Selection: Come On Gruff

3.50pm Bumper (2m)

Her Majesty The Queen is represented by High Yield who needs to step forward from a disappointing debut, whilst Nicky Henderson runs newcomer Hurricane Le Dun. €85,000 purchase Everyonesgame is an interesting contender on Rules debut but Nollyador was a good third at Market Rasen in December and is taken to step forward from that run by winning the finale.