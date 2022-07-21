Tips and analysis ahead of Thursday's meeting at Doncaster

The action gets underway at 5.55pm and concludes at 8.55pm.

The going is Good to Firm, Good in places and there is watering taking place to maintain the ground. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature race on the card is the 12-furlong Novice Stakes at 7.25pm which boasts a prize fund of £16,000. Croachill is a leading player in this event for Roger Varian. A €120,000 purchase, the daughter of Churdhill shaped with promise on her debut on the All-Weather at Chelmsford when a staying-on second. She then went one better with a ready success at Doncaster over 10 furlongs in June.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Temporize was gelded prior to his debut and he showed the benefits of that operation when powering to a smooth three-quarter length win on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton. The switch to turf should have no fears here and he should go well.

Another fascinating runner is the £85,000 buy Melek Alreeh. He was badly outpaced in the early stages on his debut over 10 furlongs at Redcar before doing all of his best work at the finish. Only beaten three and a quarter-lengths at the line, he was staying on with purpose to fill third and he rates as a fascinating runner here. Big Cheese, a newcomer for the Edward Bethell yard, completes the four runners.

Elsewhere on the card, the 12-furlong Handicap at 7.55pm boasts a prize fund of £10,800 and features five runners. Animato impressed when scoring at Ripon over 10 furlongs and now steps up to this trip having filled third at York earlier this month. He is undoubtedly open to more improvement and rates high on the shortlist.

Achnamara was successful at Beverley in May and was a good second at Doncaster in June over an extended 14 furlongs. However, he has proved bitterly disappointing at Royal Ascot and Haydock on his latest starts and he now has questions to answer in this event. Charles St was second over course and distance in April and has since gone to fill the runner-up position on two more occasions, including at Pontefract last time out. He therefore has questions to answer as he continues to search for a first win on turf.

The prolific Captain Kane has already won five times this year, including twice on turf at Bath and Ripon. He is steadily moving up the ranks and did shape with promise when fourth at Doncaster last time out. He is not discounted in this event, whilst the unexposed Franz completes the five runners. He won on debut at Haydock in October and has shaped with promise on all three of his subsequent starts. He has been gelded since finishing third at Hamilton and therefore commands respect in this event.

Doncaster selections

5.55pm Mostallim

6.25pm Lil’ Frank

6.55pm Thrave

7.25pm Melek Alreeh

7.55pm Animato

8.25pm Eagle’s Way