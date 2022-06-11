Tips and analysis ahead of Sunday’s racing at Doncaster

The action gets underway at 1.37pm and concludes at 5.42pm.

The going is now Good, Good to firm in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day on Town Moor.

We have previewed the pick of the action and recommend that you get the best odds from the SBK Sportsbook App

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

One of the highlights on the card is the seven-furlong handicap at 2.47pm. Five runners go to post for the contest, including Laasudood who was second on his first start for Richard Hannon at Nottingham last month. He should clearly build on that effort and he commands plenty of respect here along with Bullet Force who was second at Newmarket in April and then fourth at York in May. Roxzoff comes into the race having won his last two starts and therefore commands respect, whilst Sip And Smile and Al Baahy complete the five runners.

The seven-furlong maiden at 2.12pm is another interesting event in which Godolphin are doubly represented. Modern Dancer is related to a number of winners, including Group One scorer Ultra, whilst Ocean Ridge cost around €200,000 and therefore commands respect. Ramz cost 92,000gns and is another interesting debutant, along with 180,000gns buy Endeared and €115,000 purchase Hope You Can Run. Of those with experience, Maxi King was second on debut at Nottingham but needs to build on a fourth-placed effort at Haydock last time out.

The 12-furlong maiden at 3.22pm is another interesting event in which World Without Love sets the standard for Charlie and Mark Johnston. The three-year-old was second at Windsor in May and had previously finished fourth to subsequent Listed winner Rogue Millennium. Real Dream was arguably disappointing when only fifth at Lingfield on his second start in May but he looks open to more improvement. Other interesting runners include Thundering who was second at Pontefract in April, before filling fifth at Newcastle last month. Huntsman’s Call was fourth on Flat debut at Catterick last time out and is another to note.

The £12,000 handicap over five furlongs is another interesting event at 3.57pm. Ready Freddie Go was successful at Thirsk in April before finishing second at Catterick in May and is therefore deeply respected in this event with talented claimer Harry Russell on board for Ollie Pears. Digital was third at Newbury in April and shaped with promise when fifth at Haydock when last seen, whilst Jawwaal has struggled so far this term but his last win did come at Doncaster last season. Saluti who was third at Beverley in April is another to note in this event.

Doncaster selections

1.37pm Brazen Bolt

2.12pm Modern Dancer

2.47pm Laasudood

3.22pm World Without Love

3.57pm Ready Freddie Go

4.32pm Bicep

5.07pm Shabs