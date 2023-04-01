Benoit de la Sayette rides Migration to victory in the Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The going at the track is currently Soft, Heavy in places and there are showers forecast during the day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find more tips on Racing TV.

There are a number of intriguing puzzles for punters to solve on the card. The £8,000 Novice Stakes (2.45pm). Striking Star impressed on debut at Sandown in September, before proving bitterly disappointing in G3 company at Newbury in October when last seen. He has since undergone a gelding operation and is a likely improver this season.

Overrule scored at Redcar in November and the 100,000gns purchase scored on that occasion on heavy ground and he is therefore open to more improvement. Lahab has struggled in two starts for Andrew Balding, but did show promise on his first start at Newbury.

Palamon was a £50,000 purchase and shaped with promise at Newmarket on debut. He disappointed when last seen at Newbury, but he is clearly another to note. 325,000gns buy Theoryofeverything is related to G1 scorer Creative Force. His dam Persuasive was a G1 and the son of Frankel commands all sorts of respect.

The 10-furlong £17,500 Handicap (2.10pm) features plenty of unexposed contenders. The three-year-old is a son of Roaring Lion and scored in good style at Wolverhampton in January. He is interesting now switched to turf in this event. Forceful Speed scorer at Pontefract in Octoner and the two-time winner has been gelded since a disappointing fifth at Newmarket at the back-end of last season.

Mighty River is another dual winner and he did shape with promise when second at Southwell in February. Think First has won two of his four starts, with both victories coming at Chelmsford. He was well-beaten in a Listed event in October, whilst There’s The Door was second at Newmarket on her latest start.

The £17,500 handicap over 10 furlongs at 3.55pm is headed by Sir Rumi who is a winner over 12 furlongs and did shape well on heavy ground at Doncaster on his final start last term. He looks sure to be involved at the finish given his staying pedigree.

Baryshnikov was a dual winner last term, including at Chester in May and he is now just 1lb below his last winning mark. Flyin’ Solo has not been seen since finishing second at Ascot in May and is therefore another to consider along with Bad Company who has filled second on his last three starts.

Doncaster selections

1.35pm Star Angel

2.10pm Mighty River

2.45pm Striking Star

3.20pm Swayze

3.55pm Flyin’ Solo

4.30pm Mohi

5.05pm Little Muddy