The going is currently Good, Good to Soft in places with watering taking place to maintain the ground. The forecast is for a cloudy day and you can find the latest odds at Betfair.

The feature race on the card is the £70,000 Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at 3.15pm. The extended three miles and two furlong event has attracted a field of eight runners which are headed by recent SkyBet Chase hero Cooper’s Cross.

Stuart Coltherd’s stable star kept on to good effect to land the January highlight on Town Moor and has been raised 5lb for that success. The form of the contest has already taken a boost with the second Cap Du Nord winning since and he has to be a leading player despite stepping up in trip once again.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The Kim Bailey-trained Does He Know arguably produced a career-best when filling third in the Denman Chase at Newbury last time out and one thing he does not lack is stamina. He has won over further at Cheltenham already this term and he rates as the chief threat in this event.

Castle Robin bounced back to form in good style at Sandown last time out and he does have winning form at Doncaster. He is another with leading claims, along with defending champion Undersupervision who unseated-rider when well-beaten in the SkyBet Chase, but did win impressively 12 months ago off a mark of 132. He has slipped back down to that mark for this assignment which makes him a leading player.

Windsor Avenue had smart form as a novice, but has struggled in the last couple of years. He did shape with some promise behind Cooper’s Cross at Doncaster last time out, but this does demand more.

Sporting John is a Grade One winning over fences, but struggled at Ascot last time out on his first start after wind surgery and looks best-watched here. Neville’s Cross and Moroder complete the field.

Elsewhere on the card, the £40,000 handicap chase at 1.30pm over an extended two miles is another excellent event. Calico comes into this event in a rich vein of form, having backed up a success at Southwell in January when far from disgracing himself in a two-runner match race against Jonbon in the Kingmaker at Warwick.

Pay The Piper was successful at Musselburgh last month and that was by far his best performance of the season. He has gone up 6lb for that win, but he looks to finally be getting his act together over fences and should be a leading player in this event.

Xcitations has also enjoyed a fine season. Successful at Sandown in January, he bounced back to form when second at Wetherby last time out. However, sandwiched in between those two runs was a below-par effort at Doncaster in January. Course scorer Mackenberg, Hasankey and Gold De Bois complete the six runners in this event.

Doncaster selections

1.00pm Park Hill Dancer

1.30pm Pay The Piper

2.05pm Sergeant Wilson

2.40pm Aubis Walk

3.15pm Cooper’s Cross

3.50pm Theme Tune

4.25pm Prairie Wolf