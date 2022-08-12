Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action gets underway at 1.00pm and concludes at 4.23pm. The going is Good, Good to firm in places and there is watering taking place to maintain the ground.

The forecast is for a cloudy day on Town Moor. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

One of the feature races on the card is the £16,000 seven-furlong handicap at 3.48pm. Air To Air has to be a serious player following his smooth win at Yarmouth back in June. He was well-fancied for a competitive handicap at Ascot last time out, but he failed to fire on that occasion.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Dan Abraham/Pool via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he was still only beaten by four and a half-lengths in that race. Despite having to give weight away to his three rivals, he has to be deeply respected given the level of his form.

The Attorney has been somewhat of a bridesmaid this year having finished second on three occasions already, latterly when second at Glorious Goodwood. That was another solid effort in defeat, but he does need to prove he can get his head in front. Kalganov is an interesting runner on his first start for David O’Meara.

He was third in a Group Three event at Chantilly on his final start for connections in France and a reproduction of that effort would surely see him go close in this event. The four runners are completed by Alotaibi who was seventh on his final start for John Gosden and now makes the switch to Kevin Philippart De Foy for this event.

The other feature in terms of prize money is the £16,000 five-furlong handicap at 2.41pm. Tees Spirit was third in a competitive sprint at Newmarket last time out and is clearly a sprinter still on the up. He completed a hat-trick earlier on this term and remains open to more improvement. Lullaby Bay is another interesting contender. A three-time winner already this season, there was no disgrace in her ninth in Listed company at Ayr last time out. Dropped back down in grade, she has to be feared given the manner of which she had previously brought up the hat-trick.

Rum Cocktail has been another filly in form this term. Successful at Goodwood in June, she was third at Doncaster over five furlongs back in July. Second on her latest start in a three runner event at Newmarket, she enters calculations along with Object who was last seen finishing third at Lingfield on the All-Weather, but clearly remains open to further progression.

Doncaster selections

1.00pm Nonsuch Lad

1.30pm Hope You Can Run

2.06pm Honeymooner

2.41pm Lullaby Bay

3.13pm King Of Europe

3.48pm Air To Air