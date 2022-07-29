Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

The action gets underway at 1.47pm and concludes at 5.10pm.

The going is Good, Good to firm in places and there is watering taking place to maintain the ground. There are showers forecast during racing. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature event on the card is the £25,000 handicap over 10 furlongs at 3.27pm. Protagonist is an interesting contender on his second start for William Haggas having previously been trained by Jessica Harrington. He ended his career in Ireland over hurdles, but made a pleasing enough start for new connections when fourth in a competitive handicap at Sandown earlier this month.

Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Savvy Victory is another intriguing runner having been kept busy by Sean Woods. His form, includes a second at Doncaster last term and he deservedly opened account at Pontefract on his first start of the year. Third in the Chester Vase and a Listed event at Newmarket in May, he was below-par when well-beaten in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. However, he is clearly having his sights lowered here and he therefore has be of interest.

Godolphin are represented by the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Moving Light and he won his first two starts for connections in good style. He is clearly not the easiest horse to train and he was well-beaten at the back-end of last season when last of 10 at Newmarket. He therefore commands respect in this event if connections have been able to get him back to the pick of his form. Chichester completes the quartet and he finished third in a Listed event on the All-Weather in March. However, he has struggled in Group and handicap company on his last three starts and this demands more.

Earlier on the card, the £8,000 Novice Stakes over 10 furlongs at 2.52pm has seven runners. They include the thoroughly unexposed Tribal Wisdom. A 280,000gns purchase, the son of Frankel was second at Newmarket on his debut earlier this month and he clearly commands respect. The filly Pretty Bouquet opened her account at the second time of asking at Carlisle in July and is another to note despite having to defy a penalty. Laatansa was bought for 250,000gns at Newmarket last year having run three times for William Haggas. He was third in a maiden won by this week’s Gordon Stakes scorer New London and he has subsequently been gelded. He therefore commands respect given this is his first start for connections, whilst Wandering Rock was fifth to subsequent Glorious Goodwood scorer Warren Point in a maiden at Doncaster in June and he is another name to note in this event.

The six-furlong handicap at 4.00pm over six furlongs is another interesting event. Archie Watson saddles Twelfth Knight who won at Windsor in June, before finishing down the field at Newmarket earlier this month. He takes on the likes Mojomaker who was beaten a nose at Doncaster in April, recent Newmarket fourth Chrysos and Melayu Kingsom who was third at Chester earlier this month.

Doncaster selections

1.47pm Kodi Dancer

2.17pm Sherdil

2.52pm Tribal Wisdom

3.27pm Savvy Victory

4.00pm Twelfth Knight

4.35pm East Street Revue