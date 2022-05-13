Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

The first race is underway at 5.33pm and the action concludes at 8.40pm.

The going at the track is currently Good, Good to Firm in places and there is selective watering taking place. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds at SBK Sportsbook.

The highlight of the day is the £22,000 Fillies’ Handicap over 10 furlongs at 6.05pm. Mark Johnston looks to hold the key to this event with Enfranchise and Qipao. Enfranchise was second at Brighton in April, but did disappoint last term when eighth at Chester. However, Qipao looks more interesting. Sixth on his comeback at Musselburgh, he should build on that run and is taken to go close here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Lady Reset returns to the Flat after 246 days, but has been kept busy over jumps of late. Being a course and distance scorer, she commands respect. Aiming High is also of interest having shaped well when second at Yarmouth on her comeback. Rhyme Scheme completes the five runners.

Elsewhere on the card, the £9,000 Novice Stakes at 7.10pm looks an interesting race over five furlongs. Agostino is the one with experience and finished a good third at Chelmsford in April. Of the newcomers, Double O is respected for Amo Racing having been bought for €38,000. Delirious Dream cost 25,000gns as a yearling and is another interesting debutant along with £47,000 buy Monty Man. Fellow debutants Ibiza Love who cost £35,000 and €45,000 purchase Parr Fire complete the six runners.

The Novice Stakes at 7.40pm carries a prize fund of £7,300 and the six-furlong contest sees Deodar return to action. Second in Listed company at Doncaster in October, the form of that race has taken a boost with the winner Flaming Rib scoring again since. He is therefore tough to oppose here and looks one of the more exciting contenders on show.

The handicap over seven furlongs at 8.10pm has a £9,850 prize fund. Muhtashim is unbeaten in his last two starts and impressed when backing up success at Newcastle in March with a victory at Redcar in April. Roudemental had a gelding operation and wind surgery prior to his first start for Hugo Palmer and he showed the benefits of those tweaks when making a winning debut for his new trainer at Redcar in April. He has to defy a 6lb rise, but commands plenty of respect here. Last time out winner Come On John and Fresh Hope are also of interest. The latter is particularly intriguing given she went off the 4/7 favourite for an event at Wetherby which was won by Rogue Millennium on her debut. That filly has since gone on to land the Oaks Trial at Lingfield and it is therefore interesting to see how Fresh Hope gets on here.

Doncaster selections

5.33pm Wow William

6.05pm Qipao

6.35pm Macchiavello

7.10pm Delirious Dream

7.40pm Deodar

8.10pm Fresh Hope