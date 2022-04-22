Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

The racing gets underway at 5.05pm and concludes at 8.05pm.

The ground is currently Good, Good to firm in places with watering taking place at the track. The forecast is for showers during the evening.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. You can find the latest tips at Irishracing.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

5.05pm Handicap (6f)

Mega Marvel was successful on his final run last term and is respected along with Variety Island and Raydoun. However, Judy’s Park has been kept busy over the winter, but has run with promise of late, including when scoring at Newcastle in March.

Selection: Judy’s Park

5.35pm Maiden Stakes (7f)

Tothenines was second to the smart Gubbass at Leicester in April. He has subsequently undergone a gelding operation and the son of Dandy Man looks a leading player here. However, Sir Michael Stoute saddles the unexposed Kodiac Sign. Fourth on debut at Lingfield in October, he looks open to more progression and gets the vote here.

Selection: Kodiac Sign

6.05pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m)

Both Khatwah and Spirit Of The Bay have enjoyed winning runs in their careers. However, Zulu Girl is the one who makes most appeal. A three-time winner last term, there looks to be more to come this season.

Selection: Zulu Girl

6.35pm Maiden Stakes (5f)

All six runners are newcomers, including £32,000 purchase Machito for Hugo Palmer. Karl Burke’s newcomer is Jim’s Cracker who was a £28,000 buy, whilst leading company cost 35,000gns. However, the Archie Watson-trained Edgar Linton cost €55,000 and the son of Mehmas makes appeal on pedigree.

Selection: Edgar Linton

7.05pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Strawman is of interest on his return to action having racked up a three-timer for connections last term. He is taken to get the better of course and distance scorers Matchless and Benadalid.

Selection : Strawman

7.35pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Lots in with chances including In The Breeze who makes his debut for Michael Appleby here. Charging Thunder was successful at Chelmsford in September, before disappointing at York in October. Emaraty Hero was fourth at York in September, but remains open to more progression. However, Gustav Holst remains unexposed for Richard Hannon and can buildo n a good second at Windsor in April.

Selection: Gustav Holst

8.05pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Wolsey needs to step up having disappointed on the All-Weather this term. Polyphonic was second at Newcastle in March but again needs to improve. Stage Legend was a dual winner last term and is respected along with the unexposed Levitate who returned to action when third at Pontefract in April. However, Wholeofthemoon was a good second at Kempton in March and he is taken to make a winning debut on handicap company in the finale.