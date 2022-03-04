Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The seven-race card gets underway at 1.45pm and concludes at 5.15pm.

The going at the track is currently Soft and there is the potential for showers throughout the day.

We have previewed the pick of the action, including the feature event, the Grimthorpe Chase at 3.30pm for which Le Milos is the 3/1 favourite with Betfair.

The highlight on the card is indeed the £55,000 Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at 3.30pm. The three-mile event has attracted a field of eight including Le Milos who is unbeaten in his last two starts, which included a gutsy win at Sandown last time out. Other leading contenders include Powerstown Park who was a good winner at Hereford last time out, keeping on strongly to record a length and three-quarter success. He has been raised 6lb for that victory, but remains open to more improvement.

Soyouthinksoagain will have to take a big step forward, but impressed when winning at Catterick in January. A 4lb rise looks fair and he is thoroughly unexposed. Storm Control will relish the testing conditions and has to be respected along with Cloth Cap who went off favourite for the 2021 Grand National. The field are completed by Mister Malarky, Undersupervision and Legnds Gold.

Elsewhere on the card, the handicap chase at 2.55pm boasts a prize fund of £30,000 and features the classy Cheddleton who will have to defy top-weight in this event. Leading contenders include The Big Bite who ran a race full of promise when second at Doncaster last time out behind Funambule Sivola. The winner has since landed a Graded contest at Newbury so the form looks strong.

Cedar Hill has two of his last three starts and impressed when winning by three lengths at Musselburgh in February. He has only gone up 4lb for that victory and it looks like there could be more to come from the progressive eight-year-old. King D’argent was fifth in the same Doncaster race contested by The Big Bite, but could step up, whilst Bun Doran ran well in defeat when second at Sandown on his penultimate start, but does have to improve following a below-par effort back at the same track last time out.

The other highlight on the card is the £30,000 Listed Mares’ Hurdle. Irish raider Sweet Street is a fascinating runner, but Get A Tonic sets a strong standard. A dual winner this term, she has since finished placed in two Listed contests and this looks a good bit of placing. Other leading players include Holly Hartingo who has impressed with two victories this term and Miss Fairfax who has won her last two starts and is progressing with every run. Gazette Borgeoisie needs to build on a second in a handicap at Huntingdon but is not discounted along with So Said I who has three of her last five starts.

Doncaster selections

1.45pm – Byzantine Empire

2.20pm – Get A Tonic

2.55pm – The Big Bite

3.30pm – Le Milos

4.05pm – Imphal

4.40pm – Silver Flyer