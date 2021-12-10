Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 11.50am and concludes at 3.15pm. The ground at the track is currently Good to Soft and there are showers forecast throughout the day.

We have previewed all of the action with our race-by-race guide. Check out bettingexpert for more tips.

11.50am Novices’ Hurdle (2m 3f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gredin will attempt to defy a penalty in this event and commands respect, whilst Westwood Ryder will have come on plenty for his second on debut in a bumper at Huntingdon. However, Topofthebill has run a number of good races in defeat, including when third to Jonbon in a Newbury bumper last term. He should come on plenty for his Lingfield fourth on debut over timber and gets the vote.

Selection: Topfothebill

12.20pm Handicap Chase (2m)

Stepney Causeway is a danger on the pick of his best form and is feared along with Commis D’Office who impressed when scoring at Southwell in March. He is firmly in the ‘could be anything’ category and is a fascinating runner. However, Some Reign gets the vote. The 10-year-old impressed when bouncing back to form with success at Musselburgh last time out and he undoubtedly has the class edge in this field and is the one to be with.

Selection: Some Reign

12.55pm G2 Novices’ Chase (3m)

Fantastikas scored impressively on chasing debut at Lingfield, but the bare form of that race can be questioned. Emitom was a narrow second at Hexham last time out, but he is yet to win in three starts over fences and is becoming frustrating. Threeunderthrufive has won two of his three starts under Rules and impressed when scoring at Cheltenham in November. He jumped smartly on that occasion and is taken to get the better of his two rivals.

Selection: Threeunderthrufive

1.30pm Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Shantou Sunset was an excellent third in a competitive handicap at Ascot last time out and that looks the best piece of form on offer. Final Reminder was successful at Ayr last term and makes her seasonal reappearance here, she is taken to follow the selection home.

Selection: Shantou Sunset

2.05pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Natural History has proved very frustrating but this flat track could really play to his strengths. Geronimo is chasing a four-timer and is towards the top of the shortlist along with top-weight Tommy’s Oscar and the progressive Takeit Easy. However, Sonigino could be well-handicapped for Paul Nicholls having finished third in a Listed event on his British debut and he is taken to defy a mark of 128.

Selection: Sonigino

2.40pm G2 Juvenile Summit Hurdle (2m)

An excellent event. Knight Salute is unbeaten in three starts and is deeply respected on the back of a Graded win at Cheltenham last time out, whilst Too Friendly has impressed with two victories over timber. Impulsive One was second at Kempton when last seen when beaten by Knight Salute, but he has undergone wind surgery since that. Magistrato started favourite for the G2 event won by Knight Salute at Cheltenham, but is still unexposed. However, preference is for Gary Moore’s Porticello. He made a likeable start to life in Britain with a gutsy Listed win at Wetherby and he looks open to plenty more progression.

Selection: Porticello

3.15pm Handicap Chase (3m)

Kauto Riko was a high-class horse on his day and has to be respected, along with Jett, Fidux and The Wolf. However, Two For Gold gets the vote. A winner at the course, he unseated-rider in the Topham Chase last term, but a reproduction of his win at Warwick in February would be enough to win the finale.