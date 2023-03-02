The going is currently Good, Good to Soft in places with watering taking place to maintain the ground. The forecast is for a cloudy day and you can find the latest odds at Betfair.

The feature race on the card is the £20,000 Veterans’ Handicap Hurdle open to conditional jocekys at 3.10pm.

Potters Legend heads the weight, but needs to bounce back from a pretty underwhelming year to date, with the same to be said for the likes of Domaine De L’Isle and Scheu Time. Up Helly Aa King is a course and distance winner who commands respect, along with Mr Muldoon who struck on his penultimate start.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the card, the £12,000 Novices’ Handicap Chase at 2.00pm is another interesting event. There are three course and distance winners in the field, including the Nick Gifford-trained My Bad Lucy who gamely landed the spoils at Doncaster last month. He has gone up 5lb for that success, but he could still be well-handicapped.

Everyday Champagne also boasts course and distance winning form back in November, but did disappoint at Musselburgh last time out. Taste The Fear scored by a neck at Doncaster in January over this trip and he is interesting if able to back up that victory.

The opening £10,000 Novices’ Hurdle at 1.25pm looks a clash between Ballygeary and Circus Act. The latter, trained. By Donald McCain, was purchased for £25,000 and backed up a debut second in a bumper at Sedgefield when making a winning hurdling debut at Catterick last month. He has to defy a penalty here but looks the one to beat.

The filly Circus Act gets plenty of weight from her main rival and won nicely at Hereford last time out.

The £10,000 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at 3.45pm is another interesting contest in which Moviddy commands respect for Noel Williams. The seven-year-old was a ready winner at Lingfield on her second start over timber last month and she is open to all sorts of improvement in this event.

Joe Tizzard saddles Ilovethenightlife who won at Ffos Las in October and has since gone to fill third in Listed company at Taunton in December. The five-year-old was still in contention when unseating-rider at Wincanton last time out and is clearly another who has to be in the mix.

I Am Gonna Be did the business at Newcastle in November and filled second in handicap company at Musselburgh last time out, whilst Fairy Gem failed to back up a smart winning performance at Hereford in January when a well-beaten seventh on her latest start.

Doncaster selections

1.25pm Ballygeary

2.00pm My Bad Lucy

2.35pm Emma Lamb

3.10pm Mr Muldoon

3.45pm Moviddy

4.20pm Mongol Emperor

