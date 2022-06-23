Tips and analysis ahead of Friday's meeting at Doncaster

The going on Town Moor is currently Good to Firm, Good in places and watering is taking place to maintain the ground. Showers are also expected at the track.

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.30pm. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature event of the day is the £12,000 Norfolk Bridge Works Handicap at 2.45pm which sees five runners go to post for the seven-furlong event. Vintage Clouds was gelded prior to his disappointing seventh at Haydock in May, but it is too early to be discounting him. Bayraq makes his first start on the turf having scored at Kempton in October. He was well beaten behind the exciting Maljoom when last seen back at Kempton in April.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Maytree Respite shaped with stacks of promise when fourth on his seasonal debut at Doncaster in May and is clearly open to more improvement given that was his first start after a gelding operation. Tropez Power has disappointed in three starts at Doncaster this term and looks best watched, whilst Nietzsche’s Star could be the one they all have to beat as chases a hat-trick following successes at Lingfield and Newbury this season.

Elsewhere on the card, the £7,300 Walsall Manor Hospital Fillies’ Novice Stakes at 3.20pm over 10 furlongs boasts a field of four. 120,000gns purchase Royal Scandal powered to glory by a length on debut at Newcastle and is interesting now switching to turf. Croachill cost €120,000 and is another of interest following a pleasing runner-up effort on debut at Chelmsford.

Love You Grandpa represents Jim Crowley and Sir Michael Stoute and therefore commands plenty of respect. Third on her second start at Salisbury, she is undoubtedly open to more improvement, whilst 130,000gns buy Star Fortress was another to shape with promise on debut when second at Windsor.

Across the rest of the action, the £9,850 Ballyshannon Care Centre Handicap at 3.55pm is another interesting event over an extended 14-furlongs. Nova Legend was second at Leicester in May and commands plenty of respect now upped another two furlongs in trip. However, Havaila looks the one to be with. She has an outstanding pedigree being from the family on Crystal Ocean and Hillstar. Third at Salisbury on her latest start, she now qualifies for handicaps and could be tough to stop off a mark of 76 in this event.

Doncaster selections

1.00pm Hail Sezer

1.35pm Courageous Knight

2.10pm Antagonize

3.45pm Nietzsche’s Star

3.20pm Royal Scandal

3.55pm Havaila