Tips and analysis ahead of Friday’s meeting at Doncaster

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 5pm.

The going at the track is Good, Good to firm in places and the forecast is partly cloudy. We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. You can find more tips at Irishracing.com.

1.00pm Handicap (7f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Dan Abraham/Pool via Getty Images

G’Daay is interesting on his return to action having won at Chelmsford last time out, but preference is for Frog And Toad. David O’Mearas is currently operating at a 13% strike-rate and this son of Mehmas was a good second at Redcar on his return after undergoing wind surgery and he should come out on top here.

Selection: Frog And Toad

1.40pm Handicap (7f)

Tamaska is a course and distance winner who commands respect, but preference is for Saisons D’Or. The seven-year-old was second at Newcastle in March, before finishing second when returning to turf at Musselburgh last time out. He has to defy top-weight, but he is taken to score in this event.

Selection: Saisons D’Or

2.15pm Fillies’ Handicap (6f)

Soller Bay was a smart winner at York last term and is a real danger if ready to fire first time out. However, preference is for Yukon Mission. The five-year-old was third at Thirsk last time out and is taken to come out on top off the same mark of 72 here.

Selection: Yukon Mission

2.50pm Novice Stakes (6f)

The Michael Dods-trained Chiellini impressed when scoring at Redcar on debut and he looks an interesting contender along with Lethal Nymph who scored in good style for Clive Cox at Wolverhampton. However, the Roger Varian-trained Rizg looks the one to be with. The son of No Nay Never showed a good attitude to score at Yarmouth in August and he looks open to any amount of improvement.

Selection: Rizg

3.25pm Handicap (6f)

Bay Breeze is deeply respected and turns out just over a week after scoring at Ripon by six lengths. However, that victory came on soft ground and this is a completely different test. With that in mind, the vote goes to Al Barez. The three-year-old was second on debut, before going on to score at Yarmouth and Wolverhampton. Proven on the turf with that Yarmouth win, he looks open to any amount of improvement and is taken to make a winning return to action in this event.

Selection: Al Barez

4.00pm Handicap (5f)

Rebel At Dawn is a course and distance winner who commands respect, but preference is for top-weight Equality. The £50,000 son of Equiano powered to success by four and three-quarter lengths at Windsor earlier this month and he is taken to back up that win with success here.

Selection: Equality

4.30pm Handicap (2m)

Yagood is an interesting runner along with Polish who scored on the level last term. However, Mount Olympus won nicely at Nottingham in October, before disappointing at the same track in November. However, he looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Mount Olympus

5.05pm Handicap (1m 2f)

The unexposed War Horse scored at Goodwood in September and shaped with tons of promise when second at Doncaster in March. Madame Ambassador enjoyed a fine juvenile season, which included success at Nottingham in August and she should step up again this term. Adjuvant has been gelded after finishing down the field in two competitive events having won his first two starts and he remains an interesting contender along with Tropez Power who won at Wolverhampton in November.