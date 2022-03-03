Tips and analysis ahead of Friday’s meeting at Doncaster

Action at Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The seven-race card gets underway at 2pm and concludes at 5.20pm.

The going at the track is currently Good to Soft, Soft in places and there is the potential for showers throughout the day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds at Mybettingsites.

2.00pm Conditional Jockeys’ Veterans’ Handicap Chase (3m)

An ultra-competitive opener. Steel Wave has enjoyed a fine season and gets in here off bottom weight, whilst the unexposed First Figaro returns from a 342-day absence. However, preference is for Cracking Find who is a dour stayer and already boasts winning form at the track.

Selection: Cracking Find

2.30pm Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Fiveandtwenty is deeply respected, but this looks a tough ask off top-weight. Merry Mistress is progressing with every run and is another to note, but preference is for Midnight Callisto. Successful at Exeter by 26 lengths last time out, she is expected to build on that win here.

Selection: Midnight Callisto

3.05pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Boombawn has undergone wind surgery since finishing third to Jonbon at Newbury in November and is deeply respected after a break. However, Call Of The Wild is taken to defy a 7lb penalty for a smooth win at Kempton last time out. He looks a hurdler with any amount of potential and is taken to win this event.

Selection: Call Of The Wild

3.40pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Joke Dancer and Across The Line are leading players, but The Unit impressed when displaying a battling attitude to score at Doncaster last month and is taken to defy a 3lb rise in the weights here.

Selection: The Unit

4.15pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 4f)

Moonamacaroona has been inconsistent this term, whilst Nextdoortoalice looks a leading player having scored on debut for Alex Hales at Doncaster in November, before finishing a creditable second on her next two starts. However, preference is for the unbeaten Coreys Courage who backed up a bumper win on debut with two comfortable successes over hurdles so far this season. She is open to mpre improvement and gets the vote.

Selection: Coreys Courage

4.45pm Novices’ Handicap Chase (3m)

Animal is the pick. Successful at Fakenham in January, he shaped with promise when third on his latest start at Market Rasen. A mark of 112 remains workable and he is open to mpre improvement.

Selection: Animal

5.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

A tricky handicap to finish proceedings. Turning Gold, Sullivan’s Bom, Enlighten and Sonofthesomme all won last time out, whilst the unexposed Imperial Icon looks a fascinating runner returning from a break. However, preference is for Twoshotsoftequila. Successful at Sedgefield in December, the five-year-old has run with credit to fill second in two subsequent efforts and is taken to regain the winning thread in the finale.