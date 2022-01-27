Tips and analysis ahead of Friday’s meeting at Doncaster

Action at Doncaster. Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images

The first race is at 12.15pm and the finale is at 4pm.

The going at the track is Good, Good to Soft in places and we have previewed the pick of the action with our guide to the racing. Make sure to check out all the latest betting prices.

The feature race of the day is the Listed Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at 1.50pm. The contest features three interesting Irish-trained runners in Sea Sessions, White Pepper and Six Feet Apart. Sea Sessions looks a serious player in this event following her smart Listed victory at Aintree last time out. She has to defy a penalty here, but she looks open to tons of improvement and with Brian Hughes aboard, she looks tough to oppose.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained White Pepper was third in that Listed event at Aintree in December, before going on to record a smooth success at Fairyhouse, whilst Six Feet Apart was fourth in that Aintree event, before being well-beaten at Leopardstown in a Graded event when last seen.

Course and distance winner Galah is another interesting contender along with La Renommee who makes his debut for Richard Newland. Tiki Fire and hurdles debutant Cherokee Dance complete the field of seven for this assignment.

The £40,000 Handicap Chase (1.15pm) is another excellent event. The two-mile event sees seven runners go to post and they are headed by top-weight Funambule Sivola. The seven-year-old was second in the Peterborough Chase on his return to action at Huntingdon, before disappointing when only ninth in a competitive event at Cheltenham last time out. However, he is undoubtedly the class act in this field and has to be taken seriously.

Before Midnight is another interesting contender. A dual winner already this term, he was no match for Shishkin at Kempton last time out, but had previously looked a handicapper firmly on the up and he has to be respected.

The Big Bite is a mercurial talent, but things have not gone to plan so far this year, including when pulled-up at Aintree in December, whilst Fransham looks to step up on a third-placed effort at Wetherby in January. Moonlight was third in a competitive contest at Sandown on his latest run and is not discounted. King D’argent and Gold Des Bois complete the septet.

In terms of the other action at the track, the Maiden Hurdle (12.45pm) sees the exciting Skytastic make his debut over hurdles. A dual bumper winner last term, including at Doncaster, he looks a leading player for this event along with Commodore Miller who was second at Fakenham last time out.

The Novices’ Hurdle (2.25pm) is another competitive contest. Irish raider Foxhollow makes his debut in this contest, whilst the British contingent is led by Ridgeway who was rated 78 on the Flat and Imperial Hope who has undergone wind surgery following a disappointing effort at Hereford on his latest start.

Doncaster selections

12.15pm Full Of Surprises

12.45pm Skytastic

1.15pm Funambule Sivola

1.50pm White Pepper

2.25pm Imperial Hope

3.00pm Ace Time

3.35pm Overhaugh Street

4.00pm Tedham