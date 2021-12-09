Tips and analysis ahead of Friday's meeting at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 11.55am and concludes at 3.25pm.

The ground is currently Good to Soft and we have previewed all of the action with our race-by-race guide.

11.55am Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Byzantine Empire scored in good style last time out and is respected along with Balleticon who has to shoulder top-weight. However, preference is for Master Blaze. Successful last time out, he is only a three-year-old and he looks open to any amount of improvement.

Selection : Master Blaze

12.30pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Dt Sanderson bounced back to form in fine style last time out with victory and is respected along with Get Your Own who has to defy top-weight having finished third on his latest start. However, The Mighty Arc makes the most appeal. Successful at Worcester in November, he has to defy an 8lb rise in the weights for this event, but he remains open to further progression.

Selection: The Mighty Arc

1.05pm Maiden Hurdle (3m)

Amenon was a well-beaten third on debut at Ffos Las this clearly demands more. Wiseguy made a winning start at Doncaster in a bumper earlier this year and shaped with plenty of promise when third in a novice hurdle at Ffos Las last month. A reproduction of that effort could be good enough here.

Selection: Wiseguy

1.40pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

The likes of Solwara One and The Golden Rebel are both unexposed, whilst Emir Sacree scored in good style last time out. However, Flic Ou Voyou impressed under Bryony Frost when scoring on Town Moor last month and they are taken to score again here.

Selection: Flic Ou Voyou

2.15pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

The unexposed Bordeaux Bill would be a danger on his best form, whilst both Who Dares Wins and Leoncavallo bring solid form to the table. However, Getareason has been shaping with promise so far this term and he looks an interesting runner.

Selection: Getareason

2.50pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Jack Sharp has to defy top-weight having scored at Uttoxeter last time out, but commands respect. However, Voyburg gets the vote. Successful at Exeter last time out, that was a ready success and this improving five-year-old is taken to defy a mark of 104, an 8lb rise and land the penultimate race.

Selection: Voyburg

3.25pm Handicap Chase (3m)

Ramonex bounced back to form in fine style when second last time out, whilst Soupy Soups comes into this race on the back of a good win at Uttoxeter on his latest run. He has only gone up 2lb for that win and therefore could be open to more progression. Indy Five is a really likeable horse, but he has struggled in two runs since returning to David Dennis and he does look to be up against it. With that in mind, No Comment makes appeal. The 10-year-old was successful at Huntingdon in November and whilst he could only finish third at Fakenham a week later, he should benefit from this added break and gets the vote in the finale.