Tips and analysis ahead of Friday’s meeting at Doncaster

Doncaster Racecourse. Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool / Getty Images

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.55pm. The going at the track is currently Soft and the weather forecast is for a cloudy day but crucially no rain.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you want more Doncaster tips, take a look at OLBG.

1.00pm Nursery Handicap (1m)

Find is sure to be popular and warrants respect despite disappointing in Listed company at Doncaster when last seen. The progressive Grey Belle is another leading contender having scored at the third time of asking recently, but Oh Herberts Reign has won two of his last three starts and whilst a mark of 86 requires more, he makes plenty of appeal.

Selection: Oh Herberts Reign

1.30pm Fillies’ Stakes (1m)

A fascinating event. Aiming High has to be high on the shortlist having caught the eye when a staying-on seventh in a good maiden at Newmarket. She looks sure to improve plenty for that outing. However, there are a stack of interesting debutants. Big News cost €120,000 and is a fascinating runner for Qatar Racing with their retained rider and champion jockey Oisin Murphy aboard. Candy Shack cost €58,000 and is related to Derby hero Sovereign, whilst Glory And Gold hails from the same family as Fame And Glory. Other debutants to note include Heart Of Summer for Godolphin and the John and Thady Gosden-trained duo of One Evening and Nashwa, the latter is a daughter of Frankel.

Selection: Aiming High

2.05pm Maiden Stakes (7f)

100,000gns buy Medrara is interesting on debut, whilst Velazquez remains capable of further improvement for the Gosdens. However, Beluga Gold ran a debut full of promise when third at Redcar last time out and he gets the vote.

Selection: Beluga Gold

2.40pm Handicap (6f)

The progressive Chairmanoftheboard is feared under a 5lb penalty with William Buick once again on board, whilst course and distance winner Call Me Ginger is another interesting runner. However, top-weight Fresh has posted a string of good efforts recently, including when third at Ascot earlier this month and he is taken to come lout on top here.

Selection: Fresh

3.15pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Not So Sleepy is a danger if on a going day given his high-class form, whilst Stargazer and Postileo are both interesting contenders. However, this is all about the top-weight Favorite Moon. The four-year-old was an excellent second at Goodwood last time out and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat here.

Selection: Favorite Moon

3.50pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Kolisi has proven expensive for punters to follow of late, but he has to be respected along with the progressive Eikonix for Andrew Balding. However, along with Kolisi, William Haggas also saddles the unexposed Titian. The three-year-old has only run once this term, but shaped with promise at Beverley and there is clearly plenty more to come from this exciting prospect in the future.

Selection: Titian

4.25pm Handicap (1m 2f)

The likes of Mafia Power and Maxine look sure to play leading roles, whilst The Nu Form Way posted a career best when a narrow winner at Nottingham last time out. However, Kentucky Kitten is taken to defy a 6lb rise in the weights for a good win under William Buick at Leicester earlier this month.

Selection: Kentucky Kitten

4.55pm Handicap (1m 2f)

The John Butler-trained Precisely was narrowly denied by a neck when last seen at Yarmouth and she looks capable of winning off a mark of 73 and is respected. However, preference is for the top-weight Sagauteur. The five-year-old scored at Redcar last time out and despite going up 5lb for that win, David O’Meara’charge has the services of Ryan Moore in the saddle and he is taken to land the finale.