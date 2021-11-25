Tips and analysis ahead of Friday's jumps meeting at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The going is currently Good with showers forecast on Town Moor. The action gets underway at 12.30pm and concludes at 3.25pm.

We have previewed the racing with tips and analysis. You can find more selections for Doncaster at OLBG.

12.30pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Bound has already won three times this term and is respected along with course and distance winner Barton Knoll. The Sue Smith-trained Valence D’Aumont was vying for the lead when falling last time out and is also worth noting in this event. However, preference is for Dino Velvet who has run a number of respectable races in defeat and this looks a good bit of placing from Alan King in a very winnable event.

Selection: Dino Velvet

1.05pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5f)

Gentleman Valley scored on hurdles debut and is respected along with £40,000 purchase Etincelle Artiste who makes his debut for Dan Skelton. However, preference is for Lyrical Genius. He impressed on debut for Charlie Longsdon when landing a bumper and he is taken to make a winning start over timber.

Selection: Lyrical Genius

1.40pm Novices’ Handicap Chase (3m)

Huntsmans Jog has filled second on his last two starts and he looks sure to go well. However, The Newest One makes more appeal. Victorious at Newton Abbot in October, he shaped with promise when second at Warwick earlier this month and he is taken to come out on top.

Selection: The Newest One

2.15pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

The likes of Ginger Du Val and Anightinlambourn are all capable of going close, but preference is for Demi Sang. Second at Sedgefield last time out, that was his best run for a while and he looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Demi Sang

2.50pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Paricolor took a big step forward when second in a competitive event at Cheltenham last time out and he has to be respected along with Starsky who unseated rider last time out, but was not in the same form as when second at Worcester on his penultimate start. With that in mind, preference is for Moon King. The five-year-old was narrowly denied at Chepstow last time out when he finished strongly to take second. He has been raised 5lb for that defeat, but he remains open to plenty more improvement and looks the one to be on in this competitive event.

Selection: Moon King

3.25pm Handicap Chase (2m)

Sir Tivo was successful at Warwick in September and found a competitive event at Cheltenham too hot last time out. However, he is not discounted and commands respect along with Slanelough who chased home a smart rival at Musselburgh on his latest start. However, the pair look to have their work cut out against Brelan D’As who has really turned a corner of late, winning at Kelso and Newcastle. This looks a canny bit of placing despite a rise in the weights taking him to a mark of 121 and he is taken to come out on top.