Tips and analysis ahead of bumper weekend at Cheltenham

A large crowd watched the action at Cheltenham Racecourse on November 12. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Saturday’s card in particular is stacked full of quality and we have previewed the pick of the action.

The big race at Cheltenham on Saturday is the £160,000 Paddy Power Gold Cup over two and a half miles. The likes of Our Vic, Imperial Commander and Al Ferof have all tasted success in the competitive event and a full field of 20 go to post for this year’s renewal.

Paul Nicholls looks to have a couple of interesting runners in the race. Lalor was a very classy hurdler and chaser for Kayley Woollacott and makes his debut for Nicholls. Off the track for 149 days, he is a former winner at Cheltenham and has undergone wind surgery over the summer. A handicap mark of 149 could be very lenient and he has to be respected for Britain’s champion trainer along with Simply The Betts who enjoyed Cheltenham Festival glory in 2020 and makes his first start for Nicholls having finished sixth in this event 12 months ago.

Dan and Harry Skelton saddle the exciting Protektorat who finished his first season over fences with Grade One glory at Aintree in April. This will be no easy take off joint top-weight, but he is progressing with every start and is respected along with the likes of Al Dancer who boasts winning form at the track, the unexposed Caribean Boy, Galahad Quest and last year’s winner Coole Cody. However, the interesting contender is Midnight Shadow. He has enjoyed success at Cheltenham before and he shaped with plenty of promise when second on his comeback at Aintree and he looks sure to be suited by this stiff test of stamina. He has to be high on any shortlist.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s card the Listed Hurdle at 2.50pm sees the return to action of former Grade One winning chaser Sporting John who takes on the progressive Proschema, whilst the hugely exciting Third Time Lucki is the star of the show in the 1.40pm as he looks to retain his unbeaten record over fences for Dan and Harry Skelton.

Sunday’s card at Cheltenham is also full of quality with a cracking renewal of the Grade Two Shloer Chase. 2021 Champion Chase heroine Put The Kettle On returns to action as she takes on Nube Negra, who she defeated by a half-length at the Cheltenham Festival and 2020 Champion Chase hero Politologue with Rouge Vif also thrown into the mix in a cracking four-runner event over two miles.

The ultra-competitive Greatwood Hurdle also takes centre-stage with the classy Adagio chasing success in the event which also features the unexposed No Ordinary Joe and a host of other unexposed contenders including West Cork, Advanced Virgo, Tritonic, Camprond, Jesse Evan and Glory And Fortune in a fascinating event on what promises to be a brilliant weekend of action at Prestbury Park.

