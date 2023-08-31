News you can trust since 1925
Tickhill's title pursuit goes down to the wire

Tickhill must beat rivals Doncaster Town and hope that leaders Sheffield Collegiate slip up at Treeton if they are to win the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League title.
Paul Goodwin
Paul Goodwin
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

The Alderson Drive club missed the opportunity to go into the final round of fixtures with the Premier Division title in their own hands after losing by six wickets at Cleethorpes on Monday.

Jordan Lowe top scored with 36 as Tickhill limped to 171-9 from their 50 overs before the hosts chased down their target with 8.1 overs remaining.

Collegiate, meanwhile, won by 99 runs against Appleby Frodingham to return to the top of the table.

Tickhill's Jordan LoweTickhill's Jordan Lowe
Tickhill's Jordan Lowe
The Sheffield club lost against Barnsley on Saturday and Tickhill had moved into pole position by beating Whitley Hall.

Harry Swindells (46) led the way as Tickhill posted 226 all out before Whitley fell 57 short of a revised target of 210 in 42 overs.

But after their bank holiday setback Tickhill must now defeat Doncaster at home on Saturday (noon) and hope for a favour elsewhere.

Town have dropped to seventh in the standings after a disappointing run of form.

They saw their game at Hallam abandoned on Saturday before losing by five wickets at home to Barnsley on Monday.

Town struggled to 122 all out before the visitors got home in 24.3 overs.

Elsewhere, Conisbrough have been relegated from the Championship.

They lost by seven wickets at Sprotbrough on Saturday with Daniel Wright (4-53) and Sadrian Ward (54no) starring for the home side.

