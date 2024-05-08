Tickhill taste victory but Doncaster Town still searching for first win
Adi Sreedharan took 5-32 for last season’s Premier Division runners-up as Shiregreen were bowled out for 132 at Alderson Drive.
The hosts were then 57-5 in reply before Jim Morgan (41) and Connor Fisher (33no) put on 54 for the sixth wicket to set up a narrow win.
Tickhill, whose league opener at Whitley Hall fell victim to the weather a week earlier, also beat Woodhouse Grange by 36 runs in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.
Harry Swindells and Rhett Bridgens both made 32 to help Tickhill post 162 all out in 40 overs.
The total looked below par but newly-appointed captain James Stuart snared 4-31 and Josh Court took 3-20 to bowl the Yorkshire Premier League North side out for 126 in 36 overs.
Doncaster Town, meanwhile, are still waiting for their first win of the season.
Following a 12-run home defeat to Appleby Frodingham on the opening weekend of the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League season, their scheduled clash at Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday was cancelled due to the weather.
On Sunday they lost by 23 runs at home to north east side Hetton Lyons in the ECB National Club Championship.
Town slipped to 55-5 in pursuit of 168 for victory. Ben Stoves (30) and Curtis Free (29) offered hope but Doncaster closed on 144 all out.
