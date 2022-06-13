Tickhill take over at the top and Doncaster Town teams move through gears

Opener Stuart made 108 – his second ton of the season – as his side chased down Elsecar’s total of 187 with four overs to spare.

Tian Koekemoer also made 35 for Tickhill who have now won seven out of nine games.

Josh Court had earlier claimed 4-63 with the ball to keep the visitors within range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Stuart, pictured batting, was in fine form for new YCSPL Premier Division leaders Tickhill.

Appleby Frodingham’s surprise home defeat to Treeton saw Tickhill leapfrog the reigning champions into top spot.

Tickhill travel to Cawthorne on Saturday.

Doncaster Town had two century makers as they piled on the runs in a comprehensive win at home to Cleethorpes.

Umar Amin struck 128 and Jaden Fell made 104 to power Town up to 315-8 from their 50 overs.

The visitors replied with 192-8 with Joel Gunn, James Keast and James Dobson each claiming two wickets apiece.

Town’s third straight win saw them move up to fifth in the Premier Division table. They host Barnsley on Saturday.

Conisbrough won by 34 runs at Houghton Main in the Championship and lie sixth in the standings.

Hamzah Ilyas (86), Mathew Lowe (52) and Buddhika Sanjeewa (49) helped Conisbrough post 265-7.

Michael Brown struck 102 for Main but their reply closed on 231-9. Hassan Bin Shahab claimed 4-83 and Sanjeewa took 3-32.

Eighth-placed Sprotbrough suffered a four-wicket defeat at home to Rockingham Colliery.

Daniel Wright (60) and Sadrian Ward (44) top scored in Sprotbrough’s below par 173 all out.

Mikey Denton hit an unbeaten 85 to guide Rockingham to victory in 43.2 overs.

Division One leaders Doncaster Town B won in straightforward fashion by nine wickets at Wakefield Thornes B to continue their impressive campaign.

Wakefield could only muster 103 all out as Graham Attenborough claimed 4-15 and Warren Graca took 3-26.