Tickhill stay in touch with YCSPL leaders and wins for Doncaster Town, Conisbrough and Sprotbrough

Alex Rowland’s side had lost in disappointing fashion to Premier Division bottom side Whiston Parish Church last time out but they responded in the best possible manner at Abbeydale.

Collegiate were restricted to 175-9 from 50 overs and the visitors took just 34.5 overs to complete a routine six-wicket win.

Adi Sreedharan led Tickhill’s bowling unit as he finished with figures of 5-33 from 15 overs.

Ross Diver scored a half century for Tickhill.

Openers James Stuart (48) and Ross Diver (57) then put on 103 for the first wicket to lay the foundation for a comfortable run chase.

Nottinghamshire youngster Dane Schadendorf also made 31.

Tickhill, who travel to Treeton on Saturday, sit third in the table, level on points with second-placed Wakefield Thornes and eight points behind leaders Appleby Frodingham.

Doncaster Town also returned to winning ways but were made to work hard for victory by struggling Cawthorne.

Taruwar Kohli’s excellent innings of 101 helped the visitors post a more than respectable 223-8 after being asked to bat first at Town Fields.

Overseas star Umar Amin hit 71 to get Town’s chase off to a solid start but his dismissal and then Joe Gallagher’s departure for 39 set nerves jangling.

It was left to ninth wicket pair James Keast (24no) and Sonny Day Tennant (14no) to see Doncaster home with just two wickets and five balls remaining.

Seventh-placed Town travel to Wakefield Thornes on Saturday.

Conisbrough won by four wickets at Rockingham Colliery in the Championship.

Hassan Bin Shahab took 4-43 to help restrict the hosts to 166-9. Mathew Lowe anchored the successful run chase with an unbeaten 58 and James Doran made 41.

Sprotbrough were victorious by seven wickets at home to Green Moor Sports Club.

Ashley Langdale (5-50) and Scott Mantovani (4-27) did the damage with the ball to bowl out the visitors for 170.