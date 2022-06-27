Tickhill stay hot on heels of Premier Division leaders

James Stuart claimed 3-45, including the wicket of top scorer Tom Keast (54), as the hosts restricted Cleethorpes to 185-8 from 50 overs.

Tian Koekemoer guided Tickhill to victory with 7.1 overs to spare with an unbeaten 60, while Stuart opened with 42 to complete a solid all-round display.

Tickhill make the short journey to Doncaster Town on Saturday (noon).

James Stuart starred with bat and ball for Tickhill.

Town remain sixth in the standings after their clash at Whitley Hall was abandoned just before the halfway stage.

The visitors were in a strong position having limited Hall to 126-8. Joel Gunn claimed 3-38.

Conisbrough recorded their third straight win in the Championship, and now lie sixth in the table, as they prevailed by four wickets at Green Moor Sports Club.

Buddhika Sanjeewa was the star of the show, claiming superb figures of 8-53 as the hosts collapsed to 159 all out.

Conisbrough were in big trouble at 28-5 but Danyaal Latif (51) and Hassan Bin Shahab (52no) shared a game-changing sixth wicket stand of 105.

Ninth-placed Sprotbrough lost by 45 runs at Wickersley Old Village.

Sadrian Ward (3-34) and Scott Mantovani (3-38) hepled restrict Wickersley to 168 all out.