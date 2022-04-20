Tickhill start new season with win over rivals Doncaster Town

Town limped to 149-7 from 50 overs before the hosts knocked off the winning runs with 15.2 overs to spare.

Tian Koekemoer, who finished with 4-40, picked up three quick wickets to reduce Doncaster to 20-3.

Town’s new overseas signing Umar Amin was among Koekemoer’s victims having been trapped lbw first ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Diver top scored for Tickhill in their win over Doncaster Town.

Skipper James Ward steadied the ship with a patient 51 and Curtis Free added an unbeaten 36 with a late flourish.

But Town’s total never looked enough and the hosts coasted to victory with plenty of time to spare.

Ross Diver (58) and Dane Schadendorf (41) added 77 for the second wicket to set Tickhill on their way and the result was never really in doubt.

This weekend’s Premier Division fixtures see Town host reigning champions Appleby Frodingham on Saturday, while Tickhill travel to Wakefield Thornes.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Dane Schadendorf of Nottinghamshire CCC pictured during the Nottinghamshire CCC Photocall at Trent Bridge on March 31, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Sprotbrough beat Shiregreen by 55 runs in the Championship.

Thomas Pepper top scored with 30 but Sprotbrough probably felt their total of 141 all out was well below par.

However, Barbadian Sadrian Ward took 4-26 on his debut and Scott Mantovani claimed 4-29 to help skittle Shiregreen for 86.

Conisbrough lost by five wickets against Sheffield Collegiate B.

Will Scott made 35 to help lift Conisbrough up to 100 all out but it wasn’t enough. Buddhika Sanjeewa took 4-43 but Collegiate secured the win.

Newly-promoted Doncaster Town B began their Division One campaign with an excellent 66-run win against Rotherham Town.

Jack Woodiwiss (35) and Jack Zuurbier (31) got the hosts up to 155-9.

Rotherham were then left in a spin as Doncaster captain Warren Graca snared 6-34 and Graham Attenborough chipped in with 3-20 to dismiss the visitors for 89.