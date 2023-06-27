Tickhill return to top of Premier League

Leaders Sheffield Collegiate’s defeat to Appleby Frodingham saw Tickhill take over at the top and upwardly mobile Doncaster Town move into second.

Cleethorpes asked the home side to bat first at Alderson Drive and Harry Swindells (47) held the top order together.

At 147-7 the decision seemed to have paid off but Liam Guthrie (65) led lower order resistance and Tickhill reached 237 all out.

Tickhill's Liam Guthrie, pictured in action for Queensland. Photo: Getty Images

The visitors made a poor start and were in trouble at 38-4. Skipper Ian Mansfield then made 37 but Imran Khan (4-42) and Josh Court (4-29) bowled the hosts to a comfortable win.

Town are now second, just two points behind the leaders, after a six-wicket win over Barnsley Woolley Miners at Shaw Lane.

Jack Shutt (3-27) and Joel Gunn (5-38) bowled the home side out for 121 with only skipper Beck Frostick (41) and wicketkeeper Owen Smith (31) providing real resistance.

The visitors’ reply was dominated by an unbeaten 76 off 90 balls from Jaden Fell and they reached their target with 21 overs to spare.

*Doncaster Town reached the final of the YCSPL T20 Blast with a 29-run win over Whitley Hall.

George Fisher top scored with 45 in Town’s below par total of 121 all out.

An impressive bowling and fielding display then restricted Hall to 52 all out in pursuit of a revised total of 82 from 12 overs.