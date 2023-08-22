Tickhill remain in contention for Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League title

Jordan Lowe (77) and Harry Swindells (62) powered the Alderson Drive club to 241-9 from their 50 overs before Hallam replied with 179 all out.

Second-placed TIckhill trail Collegiate by eight points with three games left to play.

They travel to Whitley Hall on Saturday and Cleethorpes on Monday.

Tickhill's Jordan Lowe

Doncaster Town’s title hopes are in tatters after a run of three straight defeats and three weather-ruined games – meaning their last league win was back on July 8.

Town lost in agonising fashion on Saturday, going down by two runs at home to Elsecar.

Joe Gallagher (4-38) and James Dobson (3-30) helped restrict the visitors to 179 all out.

Jaden Fell made 73 and Gallagher struck 47 but the home side fell short, closing on 177-8.

Third-placed Town are now 18 points behind Collegiate. They travel to Hallam on Saturday and host Barnsley on Monday.

Conisbrough remain bottom of the Championship following a 60-run defeat to Doncaster Town B.