Tickhill remain in contention for Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League title

Tickhill remain hot on the heels of Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League leaders Sheffield Collegiate following a 62-run win over Hallam.
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 22nd Aug 2023

Jordan Lowe (77) and Harry Swindells (62) powered the Alderson Drive club to 241-9 from their 50 overs before Hallam replied with 179 all out.

Second-placed TIckhill trail Collegiate by eight points with three games left to play.

They travel to Whitley Hall on Saturday and Cleethorpes on Monday.

Tickhill's Jordan LoweTickhill's Jordan Lowe
Doncaster Town’s title hopes are in tatters after a run of three straight defeats and three weather-ruined games – meaning their last league win was back on July 8.

Town lost in agonising fashion on Saturday, going down by two runs at home to Elsecar.

Joe Gallagher (4-38) and James Dobson (3-30) helped restrict the visitors to 179 all out.

Jaden Fell made 73 and Gallagher struck 47 but the home side fell short, closing on 177-8.

Third-placed Town are now 18 points behind Collegiate. They travel to Hallam on Saturday and host Barnsley on Monday.

Conisbrough remain bottom of the Championship following a 60-run defeat to Doncaster Town B.

Buddhika Sanjeewa claimed remarkable figures of 9-58 for Conisbrough, and then top scored with 41, but finished on the losing side.

