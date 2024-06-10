Tickhill outclass Cawthorne to continue excellent start
Minod Bhanuka (75), Ross Diver (70) and Harry Swindells (42) powered Tickhill to an imposing total of 282-7 from their 50 overs.
Adi Sreedharan then claimed 3-5 and Paddy Turner took 3-25 to help skittle Cawthorne for 89.
Tickhill lie third in the early YCSPL Premier Division standings – behind Cleethorpes and Wakefield Thornes – having lost just one of their opening seven games.
They welcome rivals Doncaster Town to Alderson Drive on Saturday.
In comparison Town’s start to the season has been disappointing and their batting frailties were exposed again in a four wicket defeat at home to leaders Cleethorpes. Only Charlie Kaye (56) offered some serious resistance as Town were bowled out for 111 in 30.3 overs.
Cleethorpes got off to a stuttering start and were reduced to 37-4 but Jordan Cook’s 66 not out got them home in good time.
Doncaster, with two victories from their opening seven games, lie ninth in the 12-team table.
Conisbrough won by seven wickets at Aston Hall B and sit second in the Division One standings.
Scott Lowe claimed 3-40 as the hosts posted 216-6. Mathew Lowe (65), Josh Whittaker (58) and Nathan Smith (51no) then led a successful run chase.
Barnby Dun remain unbeaten and lead Division Five after a 51-run win at Sheffield University Staff CC. Shaun Fell (72) top scored in a total of 149 before Nick Ashton snared 5-14 as the staff slipped to 98 all out.