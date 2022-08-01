Tickhill lose key title clash but Doncaster Town race to victory

Alex Rowland’s side appeared to be in a strong position after limiting the hosts to 127-8 from 50 overs.

But Tickhill slid from 28-1 to 59 all out in Saturday’s crunch YCSPL Premier Division fixture at Brumby Hall.

The Alderson Drive club remain second in the table but now trail Appleby Frodingham by 30 points with six games remaining.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Their lead over Wakefield Thornes in third has been cut to just six points.

The home side were in big trouble at 46-5 but Drew Sylvester (38) and captain Matt Morland (23) added an invaluable 48 for the sixth wicket.

Rowland claimed 3-41 with the ball and must have been confident of a huge win for his side at the halfway stage.

However, only two Tickhill batsmen reached double figures as they collapsed to 59 all out in 25.4 overs.

Tickhill travel to bottom side Whiston Parish Church on Saturday.

Doncaster Town raced to a ten-wicket win at home to Whiston Parish Church inside 37 overs.

Joel Gunn claimed 3-18 and James Dobson took 3-17 as the visitors slid to 55 all out.

Danny Kemp prevented further embarrassment for Whiston by contributing 31, while six of his teammates were out for ducks.

Jaden Fell struck a quikfire 40 off 32 balls to complete a routine run chase in just 9.1 overs.