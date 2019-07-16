Tickhill launch ladies softball team
Tickhill Cricket Club have launched a new ladies softball team aimed at all ages and abilities.
Founder and captain Nicola Saunders says the project is ‘breaking down barriers’ and aims to build on the current momentum of women’s sport.
The newly-formed team will be in action at this Sunday’s inaugural annual softball tournament at Alderson Drive in memory of club president Paul Senior (10am-5pm).
“I’ve always dreamed of creating a ladies team and lo and behold the club chairman asked me if I would be interested in creating a ladies softball cricket team.
“Of course I said a big yes and set to work. I am very big on diversity and inclusion and wanted to break the mould and ensure it was inclusive for all ladies of all abilities or disabilities and promote fitness in the community as well as inspiring young girls to get into cricket.
“We are joining the Doncaster Softball League next year and then looking towards creating a hardball team the following year.
“I have a squad of 25 ladies ranging from 12 to approximately 70,” she added.
“They are awesome and have come on leaps and bounds. Most of us couldn't hold a bat to begin with.”
Training is held at Tickhill’s ground on Sundays (3-4pm) and Tuesdays (7-8.30pm) subject to fixtures allowing.
For more information email missnysaunders@mail.com.