Tickhill defeat Doncaster Town to leapfrog rivals in table

Tickhill's Ross Diver

Diver carried his bat for 105 to anchor the visitors’ total of 220.

Town lacked partnerships in response and slipped to 131 all out.

Tickhill’s victory saw them leapfrog their neighbours in the Premier Division table into seventh place.

Diver’s match-winning knock, from 124 balls, included 13 fours and two sixes.

He shared in a third wicket stand of 101 with Mark Cummins who contributed 44 to the total.

Tickhill were 175-3 but Town leg spinner Usama Mir ran through the lower order to collect 6-38 from 13 overs.

Bilal Anjam (36) and Mir (24) raised Doncaster’s hopes with a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket but the hosts collapsed from 111-4 to 131 all out.

George Valentine was the chief destroyer, snaring 5-32, while Royston Dias took 3-43.

Town did not have to wait long to instigate some revenge as they breezed to an eight-wicket win over Tickhill on Sunday in the YCSPL T20 Blast.

Joe Billings top scored with 25 but Tickhill struggled with the bat and found Anjam (5-11) almost unplayable as they posted 100 all out.

Doncaster coasted to victory in just 12.5 overs with James Ward (44no) and Anjam (30no) leading them home.