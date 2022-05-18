Tickhill defeat champions Appleby Frodingham to go second in table

Stuart’s superb knock of 103 and fourth wicket stand of 153 with Jim Morgan (64) swung the pendulum in favour of the Alderson Drive club.

Jordan Lowe’s quickfire 48 not out saw Tickhill post 273-5 from their 50 overs.

Jordan Neil batted magnificently for the visitors and anchored their response with a fine innings of 120.

James Stuart scored a century for Tickhill in their impressive win against Appleby Frodingham.

But Neil ran out of partners as Tian Koekemoer took 4-57 and Adi Sreedharan claimed 4-56 to restrict Appleby to 210 all out and inflict a first defeat of the season on the champions.

The 63-run victory moved Tickhill up to second in the Premier Division standings. They host Whiston Parish Church on Saturday.

Doncaster Town recorded a third straight win as they eased to a nine-wicket success at Whiston Parish Church.

James Keast (3-10) and James Dobson (3-25) were instrumental as the home side crumbled to 119 all out.

Umar Amin was in a hurry as he smashed an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls to see Town to victory in just 15.2 overs.

The win moved Town up to seventh in the table. They travel to Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday.

James Ward’s side bowed out of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday when they came unstuck at Derbyshire side Ockbrook & Borrowash.

Amin (3-24) and Charlie Kaye (3-21) bowled well but the hosts posted 237-9 from 40 overs and the total proved to be out of Town’s reach.

Jaden Fell top scored with 58 but Doncaster slid to 177 all out.

Tickhill and Doncaster start their YCSPL T20 Blast campaigns on Sunday. Tickhill go to Cleethorpes to face the hosts and Barnsley, while Town play hosts Wakefield Thornes and Sheffield Collegiate.

Conisbrough edged to a two-wicket win over Sprotbrough in a low-scoring game in the Championship.