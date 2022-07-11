Tickhill boost title hopes plus latest from Doncaster Town, Sprotbrough, Conisbrough and Askern Welfare

The current leaders lost four of their top six without scoring but Tian Koekemoer (89) and Connor Fisher (30) got the hosts up to a defendable 177 all out.

Wakefield, who went into the game sitting third in the table, saw their victory hopes fade as they slipped to 87-7.

However, Matthew Taylor (36) and Jamie Howarth (38) shared an eighth-wicket stand of 49 to revive their run chase and when Howarth was dismissed the score had moved on to 162-9.

A nervous finish ensued before Koekemoer ran out Brad Green to bring the visitors’ innings to a close on 171.

Josh Court claimed figures of 4-31 and captain Alex Rowland took 3-37.

Tickhill have a four-point lead at the top over second-placed Appleby Frodingham who won by two wickets at home to Doncaster Town.

Town posted 169 all out including 51 from captain James Ward and 37 from Umar Amin.

Amin and James Keast then claimed three wickets apiece but the hosts got home in 44.4 overs with two wickets to spare thanks mainly to Jordan Neil’s knock of 85.

Tickhill travel to Whitley Hall on Saturday (noon), while Town are at home to Treeton.

Sprotbrough continued their upturn in form in the Championship with a 35-run win at Barnsley B.

Sadrian Ward (87) and Thomas Pepper (71) powered the visitors up to 254 all out before Barnsley replied with 219 all out.

Sixth-placed Conisbrough suffered an emphatic 139-run defeat at leaders Aston Hall.

The home side piled on the runs, posting 289-9 despite the best efforts of Hassan Bin Shahab (5-77) and Buddhika Sanjeewa (3-97).

Conisbrough could only muster 150 all out in reply. Hamzah Ilyas top scored with 49.

Askern Welfare leapfrogged Oulton into top spot in Division One of the Pontefract League following a 77-run win at struggling Hundhill Hall.

Ross Adamson starred for Askern with an unbeaten 101 and Sachira Madapatha was 68 not out when the innings closed on 276-5.