Tickets available for Doncaster Town Cricket Club's 'Legends' night with former England selector Geoff Miller

Geoff Miller. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former England cricketer and selector Geoff Miller will be the guest speaker at Sporting Legends X, in association with Polypipe, Furniture Factors, 8point8 and Equib.

The event will be held at Wheatley Golf Club on Thursday, November 11 (7pm),

Entertainment will be provided by Steve Womack. Guests will be served a three-course meal and some rare sporting memorabilia will be up for grabs in the silent auction.