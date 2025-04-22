Thriving Doncaster women's rugby team set to play on hallowed turf of Twickenham

Doncaster Demons

A Doncaster women's rugby team are set to grace the hallowed turf of Twickenham this weekend.

After an historic season for the Doncaster Demons - the women's playing arm of Castle Park - they have now been invited to the "Takeover Day" at the Allianz Stadium this Sunday (April 27).

The Demons will represent the North in a four-team event - which sees each team play three 20-minute games. The games will be against teams from the Midlands, South-West and South-East. One game will be under T1 (non-contact) regulations and whilst there is no trophy up for grabs the day is sure to be enjoyed by everyone who is involved.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity for the Demons to play at the home of English rugby," beamed Demons' head coach Dan Riley.

"Since I've been with the team, the improvements and energy that has been dedicated to growing the sport has been outstanding. Women's rugby is on the rise and it's all down to people like those we have in our fantastic, welcoming team.

"The first session I coached there was around ten players, we now have 64 playing members. It's taken hard work and dedication but that's never deterred the women. We've gained promotion, and now have a fully-fledged second team playing league rugby. It's safe to say that the Demons are flying the flag for women's rugby."