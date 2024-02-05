This is how Richard Horne reacted to Dons' defeat to Sheffield Eagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“We didn’t have much of the ball in the first half, they had 13 full sets (of tackles) and gained more yardage, so we felt quite fortunate to be only two points down at half-time,” said Horne.

“We certainly felt that we were still in the game and we talked about the things that we needed to tidy up in the second half such as stop giving them a piggy back by losing the ball and giving away free-kicks which takes its toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I didn’t think that we had made them work hard enough (to get good position) and I don’t think their backfield had to carry the ball out of defence at all and that was as a result of us not putting them under any real pressure (apart from the odd occasion early on).

Dons' Alex Sutcliffe celebrates his try. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

“But all we had talked about went out of the window in the first 15 minutes of the second half when they scored those three tries.

“Even though we did defend our line really well (during the game) we conceded two really soft tries (from our point of view) during that period and we’ll have a really good look at that this week.

“Because most of their forwards are short and stocky and awkward to tackle they are very hard to stop near the line when they get good ruck speed and get momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pleasing thing was that we showed some character and scored two good tries to get back into the game after trailing 22-6 and had Benny (Johnston) managed to get the ball down when over the line - credit Sheffield though for It was a great tackle by them to manage to twist his body at the last second to prevent us going level 14 minutes from time with the conversion to come.

“So, it could have gone either way and it was a really good hit out. But (going forward) we’ve just got to be smarter in the way that we play because we just gave ourselves far too much to do at times.