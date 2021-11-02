'There will be more departures', warns Dons chief executive

Brad Foster has joined London Broncos. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Captain Brad Foster is among those to have moved onto pastures new following the Dons’ defeat to Workington Town in the League One play-off final.

Foster has agreed a deal with Betfred Championship side London Broncos, while Ross Peltier has joined Dewsbury Rams.

Jake Sweeting and Ollie Greensmith, who spent the majority of 2021 on loan at Doncaster, have also penned deals with the Rams.

"There will be more departures in the coming weeks which shows the standard of the squad myself and Richard Horne managed to put together for last season,” chief executive Carl Hall told the club’s website.

“The focus for us now is on recruitment and retaining the players who want to be here.

"That work is well underway and we are looking forward to bringing you more positive news when those signatures are secured.”

He added: “We wish all of the lads that have been confirmed to be leaving so far all the best and we respect their ambition to play at a higher level.

“I remain confident that if we had won promotion, then the majority of the squad would have agreed new deals and made us a real force.”

*The Dons’ 2021 end of season awards night will take place on Friday November 12 at the Keepmoat Stadium (7pm).