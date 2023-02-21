The Miners Doncaster Ladies will take on Stockport Volleyball Club for a place in Volleyball England’s National Shield final on Sunday.

The final will take place at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering in April.

Sunday promises to be a tough test for the Miners, who compete one level below Stockport in the National Volleyball League Division 3 North East.

But the club’s chairwoman, Agnieszka Swistowska, was hopeful of an upset.

She said: “They were in our league last season and were promoted, so we know them.

"Our coach, Damien (Gega), is very ready and he’s preparing us tactically. We play our best when we enjoy the game, we achieve more than we expect.

"We have got nothing to lose and a lot to gain. With this attitude, we can rival them.

"If you don’t think positive about stuff, it will never happen.”

The Miners Doncaster boasts about 50 players between its two men’s and women’s teams.

Like many grassroots clubs, numbers took a hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but have since picked up.

Some talented new players have also helped the Ladies team build on a season of consolidation upon their return to the court last year.

The club also has an international feel owing to the popularity of volleyball across the continent.

Agnieszka, from Poland, said: “Volleyball isn’t that popular in England but it is in Europe and other countries, so when we advertise for new players we get a lot of international people.

