'The dream has finally come true' - Doncaster boxer Josh Padley pens Matchroom deal after Shakur Stevenson bout

Doncaster boxer Josh Padley is set to commit to boxing on a full-time basis after penning a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The 29-year-old took his recent bout against Shakur Stevenson on just four days’ notice, accepting a lucrative offer to fill in for the ill Floyd Schofield.

On the undercard of a stacked bill in Saudi Arabia, Padley delivered a valiant display before succumbing to Stevenson’s onslaught in the ninth round.

However, the fairytale has been kept alive by an offer from Matchroom to take the lightweight’s career forward.

The deal will allow Padley to step away from his day job as an electrician and focus solely on boxing.

"The dream has finally come true," said Padley. "I'm looking forward to hanging the work boots up and fully dedicating my life to boxing. I can't wait for the huge nights ahead with the Matchroom team. The best Josh Padley is yet to come.

"I'm going to give this sport everything that I have now. It's only a short career you get in boxing.

“It almost feels like I didn't lose the fight with Shakur because everyone has got behind me so much. That was four days' notice. I know I'll be better next time I get my world title shot."

"I love great stories and there aren't many better than the story of Josh Padley," added Matchroom chief Hearn. "Josh rolled the dice and stepped in with one of the greatest talents on the planet at just four days' notice, and although he fell short to a pound-for-pound superstar on the night, he has completely transformed his life.

"With the purse he received from his brave showing against Stevenson and the backing of Matchroom, Josh can now put all of his focus on his boxing career - pursuing his dream of earning another world title shot and winning a world title."