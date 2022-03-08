The Doncaster winners heading to the 2022 Cheltenham Festival

Threeunderthrufive, pictured winning at Cheltenham in November. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

They include some of the sport’s leading names such as Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Minella Indo, Allaho, A Plus Tard, Bob Olinger, Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame.

Doncaster Racecourse has staged its fair share of excellent action this season and a number of horses who have won at the track look to set to appear at the meeting.

We have taken a look at some of those horses with Doncaster form who head to Prestbury Park next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Threeunderthrufive – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Wednesday, 2.10pm) Odds: 10/1 with Betfair

Paul Nicholls’ charge is also entered in the National Hunt Chase and the Ultima Handicap, but the owners the McNeill Family are keen to run in this event and take on Nicholls’ stable star Bravemansgame. Threeunderthrufive has enjoyed a fine season and has won his last four starts over fences having filled second on his chasing debut at Cheltenham in October. Victory at Exeter was followed by a professional win at Cheltenham, before he impressed when cruising to a seven and a half-length win in the December Novices’ Chase at Doncaster. Last seen winning a Graded event at Warwick in January, he is a very strong stayer and has to be respected in this event.

Knight Salute – Triumph Hurdle (Friday, 1.30pm) Odds: 10/1

Milton Harris’ stable star is arguably the pick of the British runners in the Grade one event for juveniles on the Friday of the meeting. The four-year-old is unbeaten in five starts over hurdles, backing up smooth victories at Sedgefield and Kempton by landing a Graded event at Cheltenham in November. He then produced a fine performance to beat fellow Triumph Hurdle contender Porticello in the Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster in December. The son of Sir Percy showed a good attitude on that occasion to score and then went on to win the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle in smooth style at Kempton on his latest start last month. This event will clearly demand more up against smart Irish contenders Vauban, Pied Piper and Fil Dor. However, he remains progressive and has place claims in this event.

Mahler Mission – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Friday, 2.50pm) Odds: 10/1

A live each-way player for John McConnell in this event. The six-year-old was beaten on his first two starts over hurdles, but impressed when powering to a 14-length victory at Sedgefield in January. However, he took another big step forward last time out when showing a good attitude to record a two-length victory in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle, a recognised trial for this event at Doncaster in January. He has been given a nice break since and commands plenty of respect given his unexposed profile.

Zambella – Mares’ Chase (Friday, 4.50pm) Odds: 10/1