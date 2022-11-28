The best photos as thousands take part in 2022 edition of Doncaster City 10K run

Thousands of runners took part in this year’s edition of the Doncaster City 10K race as the event’s organiser hailed ‘a great day’.

About 2,200 finishers crossed the line on Sunday morning, having started bright and early in crisp conditions at Doncaster Racecourse.

Matthew Nelson of City of Hull Athletic Club was the first male to finish in 31 minutes and 17 seconds, while Leeds City Athletic Club’s Eilidh Bell took the women’s crown with a time of 34.41.

Race director Jonathan Frary said: “It was fantastic, a great day.

"The weather was great, there was a good atmosphere and it was our first Doncaster City 10K, so definitely exciting for anyone from Doncaster that was running.”

The event supported three charities – Doncaster Deaf Trust, the Children's Air Ambulance and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice – with more than £10,000 thought to have been raised.

Jonathan, who launched the event in 2017, added: “The good thing is that the Deaf Trust is based opposite the racecourse and students there made the trophies.

"It’s been great for the Communication Specialist College students.”

The annual Doncaster 10K event has been named the best of its kind in Yorkshire and was awarded silver in the best national 10k event at the 2020 National Running Awards.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the number of participants has been capped at 2,500, but it will be increased back to the previous level from 2023.

Jonathan said: “Running is definitely seeing a good resurgence after a couple of years following Covid.

"We will set a cap of 3,000 next year.”

1. Doncaster City 10K More than 2,000 people took part in the Doncaster City 10K run on Sunday. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

2. Doncaster City 10K More than 2,000 people took part in the Doncaster City 10K run on Sunday. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

3. Doncaster City 10K More than 2,000 people took part in the Doncaster City 10K run on Sunday. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

4. Doncaster City 10K More than 2,000 people took part in the Doncaster City 10K run on Sunday. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales