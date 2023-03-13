Harper had been due to fight former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus at Sheffield Arena on 29 April.

But her promoter Matchroom has since pulled the show due to a potential clash with Tyson Fury’s fight against Oleksandr Usyk on the same date, as well as an injury to co-headliner Dalton Smith, who suffered a cut in his last fight in February.

Denaby Main’s Harper and Braekhus will be chief support at the 3Arena on Saturday, May 20, with the WBA super welterweight title on the line.

Terri Harper celebrates with the WBA and IBO world super-welterweight belts after defeating Hannah Rankin in Nottingham, England (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

“It’s going to be a massive night,” said Harper's trainer Stefy Bull.

Harper, who is 15 years younger than her upcoming opponent at 26, moved up four weight categories to become a world champion in two different classes after suffering the only defeat of her professional career to the now undisputed super-featherweight queen Alycia Baumgardner in 2021.

Braekhus previously went undefeated for more than 13 years, a run which spanned 36 fights.

She reigned as the undisputed welterweight champion from 2004 until 2010, winning all four of the major world titles.

Nicknamed ‘The First Lady’ after blazing a trail for women in boxing, Braekhus moved up to super-welterweight after back-to-back defeats – her only career losses – to Jessica McCaskill in 2021.

“This is a bigger fight of greater magnitude than Baumgardner,” said Bull.

“Cecilia Braekhus is arguably one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She’s had more than 20 world title defences, it’s crazy.

"Cecilia is naturally the bigger girl with Terri still getting used to the weight. It’s very exciting.”

Irish legend Taylor was set to fight Amanda Serrano in an undisputed lightweight championship contest but the bout was called off after the latter suffered an injury in training.

Taylor, who is unbeaten in 22 professional fights, will now step up a weight in a bid to become a two-weight undisputed world champion against Cameron.

