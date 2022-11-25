Denaby’s Harper has made no secret of her desire to rematch Jonas after securing the WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles with her unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin in September.

Jonas currently holds the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight belts – with undisputed status on the line for the winner.

The pair previously fought in 2020 at super-featherweight, which ended in a split-decision draw.

Terri Harper fought Natasha Jonas in 2020.

Jonas had wanted a rematch but her attention has since turned elsewhere.

Stefy Bull, Harper’s trainer and manager, told the Free Press: “Eddie (Hearn, Harper’s promoter at Matchroom Boxing) made Team Jonas a substantial offer to fight Terri for undisputed but at the minute they are just saying ‘No’.

"She (Jonas) has had close to half a million pounds. It’s massive money.”

Boxxer’s Ben Shalom, who promotes Jonas, indicated the 38-year-old was targeting mega fights with the biggest names in women’s boxing with time running out on her career.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week, Jonas said: “They are saying I’ve been given this huge offer. It might be a huge offer to Terri and Matchroom but compared to the other offers that are on the table now it’s not huge.”

Her trainer, Joe Gallagher, added: "There’s been too much damage done by that side of the party in the past with Natasha and how they have treated Natasha for that fight to ever happen again.”

