Terri Harper unconcerned by jump in weight divisions as she faces Hannah Rankin for WBA super-welterweight crown

The 25-year-old from Denaby lost her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles as she was knocked out on her feet by American Alycia Baumgardner last autumn.

She returned to the ring in March to claim the WBA inter-continental lightweight title but will step up another two divisions in Nottingham on Saturday night when she faces Hannah Rankin for the WBA super-welterweight title.

"I’m excited, this is the first camp that I can say I’ve really enjoyed, not just because of the weight but everything else,” she said.

Hannah Rankin and Terri Harper face off after their weigh-in. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

"I feel I have my chance to become world champion again, I’ve got the fire burning and I’m hungry for it and I know getting the win at the weekend will open even more doors, so I am excited."

Harper was a super-featherweight champion for over two years but admitted it was “reckless” fighting at that level.

"Me cutting weight to get to super-featherweight, that was reckless, and I was fighting world-class fighters under-fueled, tired, and unhappy," she added.