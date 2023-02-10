Terri Harper to take on Cecilia Braekhus in first defence of latest world title
Terri Harper will put her world title on the line against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus.
Denaby Main’s two-weight world champion Harper beat Hannah Rankin to claim the WBA and IBO super-welterweight belts in September.
She has since vacated the IBO strap but will make the first defence of her WBA title at Sheffield Arena in April.
Norway's Braekhus, who is 15 years older than Harper at 41, previously went undefeated for more than 13 years, a run which spanned 36 fights.
She reigned as the undisputed welterweight champion from 2004 until 2010, winning all four of the major world titles.
Nicknamed ‘The First Lady’ after blazing a trail for women in boxing, Braekhus moved up to super-welterweight after back-to-back defeats – her only career losses – to Jessica McCaskill in 2021.
She beat Marisa Joana Portillo upon her return to the ring in December and, like Harper, had targeted a fight with Natasha Jonas.
Instead the pair will now trade off.
Meanwhile, Woodlands’ Jason Cunningham will fight former world title contender Miguel Gonzalez for the vacant WBO International super-bantamweight title in Telford on March 25.
Gonzalez (33-3, two knockouts) unsuccessfully challenged for the IBF super-flyweight belt in 2019.
Cunningham has not fought since his knockout defeat to Zolani Tete in July.
The South African has since tested positive for a banned substance and is currently suspended. His team has denied any wrongdoing.
Cunningham will take on Liam Davies for the British and European super-bantamweight belts he previously held on April 29 should he come through unscathed against 33-year-old Gonzalez.
That fight would also be held in Telford, Davies’ hometown.