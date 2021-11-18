Terri Harper has rematch clause option after losing world titles

Terri Harper and Stefy Bull. Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Harper suffered a fourth round knockout at the hands of Alycia Baumgardner as the American claimed the WBC and IBO super featherweight titles.

She had held her IBO title since July 2019 and won the WBC crown in February of 2020.

Matchroom managing director Eddie Hearn confirmed that the 25-year-old can exercise a rematch option.

Harper’s fight was waved off after she was caught with a ferocious shot that left her standing dazed in the middle of the ring, as the referee jumped in to wave the fight off before any more damage could be inflicted.

“Not only did the referee do great, he stopped her copping a left hook,” said Hearn.

“She was absolutely gone on her feet, there was no way she could have continued.

“She would have gotten hurt. It was outstanding work from the referee.”

Hearn hopes to see Harper, who was returning to the ring after 12 months because of a hand injury, take on Baumgardner again.

However, Harper’s trainer and manager Stefy Bull will be involved with that decision as well.

“My preference would be for her to get another shot, but that is down to Stefy,” added Hearn.

“The option is there if they want it.