Teenager Joe Duggan makes his point in TriOptions Cup

The 18-year-old, who now lives in Haxey, enjoyed a successful Superbikes debut in British Supersport last year by finishing 16th on the leaderboard.

He has now moved from a Kawasaki 636 to the more powerful Ducati Panigale V2.

Duggan earned championship points in the first race of the year at Silverstone where he finished 12th out of 31.

Joe Duggan. Picture: Kerry Rawson Photography

Round two at Donington Park did not quite go to plan with both mechanical and electrical issues resulting in a DNF in race one before Duggan finished just outside of the points in 16th in race two.

He was back among the points in round three at Donington Park thanks to two 14th place finishes.

At Brands Hatch in round four Duggan was troubled by a mechanical issue and did not finish race one but, after an excellent warm-up session, h e ended race two with more points by finishing 15th.

“I’m super happy with the weekend,” said Duggan afterwards.

"We had a few little issues with the bike but that’s been sorted and we are happy with it, plus the objectives for the weekend have also been smashed.

“I’d like to thank my dad and Tye Stamford-Kinton so much for all their hard work making this happen.

"I’m loving my Surefit Carpets Doncaster Ducati and I can’t wait for the next round at Cadwell Park on August Bank Holiday.”