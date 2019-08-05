Team news and injury update from Doncaster RLFC camp
PNG international Watson Boas is set to return to the Doncaster RLFC side in Sunday’s Betfred League One clash against London Skolars at the Keepmoat Stadium.
The on-loan stand-off/full-back, who proved his fitness last week after several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, could play hooker.
Boas is one of the players being considered to take over from Jez Litten as back-up for hooker Kyle Kesik off the bench following the Hull FC star’s move to Hull KR on a three-year deal last week.
“It’s a massive blow losing Jez,” said assistant coach Pete Green. “He gave us a bit of sharpness from dummy-half that we had been missing since Kieran Cross was injured.”
The Dons dropped to fifth over the weekend following Hunslet’s win over North Wales on Sunday but will book their place in the play-offs were they to beat Skolars.
But with other results going against them over the weekend the Dons will need to win all four remaining games to mount a challenge for a top three finish.
“We gave the players the first week off to help those carrying knocks to get over them and for others it was a chance to recharge their batteries,” said Green.
“With having no game again at the weekend we put them through two really tough sessions last week and they’ll have another tough session tomorrow night.
“As well as Watson, Frankie Mariano proved his fitness in training last week and he’ll come into contention for the first time this season.”
Former Dewsbury winger Tom Halliday, recently handed a contract until the end of the season, is also on the comeback trail.
Halliday scored four tries on his debut before suffering a shoulder ligament injury in his second.