Talented junior rugby team from Doncaster celebrate two years unbeaten

The future of Doncaster rugby is in safe hands thanks to a talented junior team who are unbeaten in two years.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 5th May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:43 BST

Doncaster Knights RUFC Under-13s have blown away most of their challengers in recent times and held their own against clubs from across the country at national tournaments.

The team, which is made up of 30 players, has largely been together since they began playing rugby at under-7s level.

Discussing their achievements, head coach Lee Gray, whose youngest son Corey is a member of the side, told The Free Press: “I’m absolutely elated and bursting with pride

Doncaster Knights Under-13s.
Doncaster Knights Under-13s.
“It’s all about the boys and how fantastic they have been, how well they have come together and played as a team.

"They have done Doncaster and their parents proud.”

Lee is the director of an interior shopfitting business by day but gives up around 10 hours a week to manage the Under-13s along with five other volunteers.

"I do it for the love of the sport,” he said.

Doncaster Knights Under-13s celebrating their success.
Doncaster Knights Under-13s celebrating their success.

Lee began playing rugby aged 13 and has coached the side since its formation in 2016.

He added: "I get a huge kick out of seeing the kids and keeping them entertained and off the streets, keeping them in a sport that will keep their mind working and help them to become better people.

"If I can get one player to be successful out of my squad then I’ll feel like I have achieved something.”

The team is affiliated with Doncaster Knights but survives thanks to sponsorship from local businesses.

They competed at last weekend’s Southport Rugby Festival and will enter a league for the first time next season.

